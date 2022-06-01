Eunice Searcy

Eunice Wiley Searcy, 105, wife of the late William Thomas Searcy, died Friday, May 27, 2022, in Mercer County. Born April 10, 1917, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas “Bud” Smith Wiley and Dessie Newby Wiley. She was a homemaker, a member of Anderson Christian Church and a member of Anderson County Homemakers Club. Survivors include: one daughter, Cecelia (Glenn)Brown of Salvisa; one son, Marion Thomas (Cheri) Searcy of Lawrenceburg; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by three sisters, Ethel Merryman, Lucille Hawthorne and Martha Naomi Bowen; four brothers, Jesse Wiley, Alvin Wiley, Calvert Wiley and Earl Wiley.

