Burgin Students Racing In At Gen-EV Goblin Classic Saturday

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

A group of fifth graders at Burgin Independent School are looking to compete against some of the best of the brightest in Kentucky this weekend. And it’s a race where everyone wins.

The students— Levi Barrett, Nolen Hudgins, MacKenzie Richardson, Ben Rowe,

Chandler Royalty, Kason Sexton,

Julie Stamp, Lynley Thacker and Balogh Thompson—have assembled an electric cart from a kit and are preparing to race it against 19 teams of fifth graders from all over the commonwealth.

They will race in the Gen E.V. Goblin Classic on Saturday, June 4, at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field. It starts at 11 a.m.

The race is the culmination of the Gen-EV (Generation Electric Vehicles) program, which is coordinated by the UK Center for Applied Energy Research (CAER).

Through a grant from the state Energy and Environmental Cabinet’s Office of Energy Policy, CAER provided students with a kit and tools to build their car, plus training for Travis Kern, a school guidance counselor and Title I coordinator at Burgin Independent.

“They really did a great job,” Kern said last week.