Betsy Stewart By Harrodsburg Herald | June 1, 2022 | 0 Betsy Royalty Stewart, 94, of Lexington died Saturday, March 26, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Mayor B. M. and Bernice Patterson Royalty and born on historic Morgan Row. She is survived by her son “Dee” and cousins. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Eunice Searcy June 1, 2022 | No Comments » Granville Peyton Jr. June 1, 2022 | No Comments » Rocky Roution May 25, 2022 | No Comments » Mechelle Jackson May 25, 2022 | No Comments » George Doak May 25, 2022 | No Comments »