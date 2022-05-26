Jif Peanut Butter Recall Expanded To Include Other Products

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

A recall of Jif peanut butter has been expanded to include foods made with the recalled peanut butter, such as snack trays and chocolates.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is recalling Jif peanut butter products sold at stores worldwide due to potential Salmonella contamination. Among the many types and sizes of peanut butter initially recalled include creamy, crunchy, natural and reduced fat.

The recalled products can be identified by their lot code. If the first four numbers are 1274 through 2140 and the next three numbers are 425, the product has been recalled. For example, the lot code 1352425 has been recalled.

Other products that have been recalled include the following, according to the FDA.

Also recalled was Wawa Apple and Peanut Dipper, dated 5/21/2022.

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections which have been linked to peanut butter produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington. The recalled peanut butter was distributed nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

So far, 16 illnesses have been reported in 12 states with two hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

Salmonella cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the recall notice. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can lead to more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers are advised to return recalled products to the original place of purchase or dispose of them immediately. They are also advised to wash surfaces and containers that may have touched the recalled foods using hot, soapy water.

Never feed recalled food to pets or other animals.

Call your healthcare provider if you have one or more of these symptoms after eating recalled peanut butter or other recalled foods:

• Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

• Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

• Bloody diarrhea

• So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

• Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing up

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.