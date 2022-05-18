 Skip to content

Titans Finish Regular Season With Four Wins In One Week

The Harrodsburg Herald/Wesley Bird
Senior Cayden Devine controlled the mound for seven innings, allowing one run and striking out four. The Titans beat Tates Creek 5-1 in their final home game of the year.

Wesley Bird
Herald Staff
The Mercer County Titans baseball team finished up their regular season play with a 5-1 win in their last home game against the Tates Creek Commodores (13-15) Wednesday, May 11 before heading to Lexington to play in the Fayette County Invitational Tournament.  The Titans finished 2-0 at the Tourney with a 9-4 win over the Boone County Rebels (10-17) Friday, May 13 followed up by a big 5-3 win over the Eastern Eagles (24-11) Saturday, May 14.

