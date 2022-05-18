Indictments Include Strangulation, Endangerment And Assault

Mercer Grand Jury Indictments For May

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including strangulation, wanton endangerment and assault.

STRANGULATION

• Jeron Tinsley, 32, of 1020 Gardenside Drive, Owensboro, is charged with 1st degree strangulation, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. On or about April 19, 2022, Tinsley is accused of using his hands to impede the victim’s breathing, and intentionally causing a physical injury, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 on the condition Tinsley has no contact with the alleged victim. Patrolman Jonathan Hale (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

WANTON ENDANGERMENT

• Steve Agee, 59, of 136 Virginia Avenue, was charged with two class D felony counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. On or about May 3, 2022, Agee is accused of wantonly flourishing a loaded firearm during a domestic disturbance, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Sgt. Derek Patterson and Patrolman Jonathan Hale of the Harrodsburg Police Department. Bail was set at $5,000. Patrolman Jonathan Hale (HPD) testified.

ASSAULT

• Bruce Devine, 40, of 390 McCroskey Pike, was charged with 2nd degree assault. According to the indictment, Devine intentionally caused a serious physical injury to his victim on Oct. 31, 2021. Patrolman Zakkary West (HPD) testified.