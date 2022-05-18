 Skip to content

Indictments Include Strangulation, Endangerment And Assault

Mercer Grand Jury Indictments For May

Robert Moore
Herald Staff
The Mercer County Grand Jury handed up indictments last Wednesday on charges including strangulation, wanton endangerment and assault.

TINSLEY

STRANGULATION

• Jeron Tinsley, 32, of 1020 Gardenside Drive, Owensboro, is charged with 1st degree strangulation, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. On or about April 19, 2022, Tinsley is accused of using his hands to impede the victim’s breathing, and intentionally causing a physical injury, according to the indictment. Bail was set at $5,000 on the condition Tinsley has no contact with the alleged victim. Patrolman Jonathan Hale (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

AGEE

WANTON ENDANGERMENT
• Steve Agee, 59, of 136 Virginia Avenue, was charged with two class D felony counts of 1st degree wanton endangerment. On or about May 3, 2022, Agee is accused of wantonly flourishing a loaded firearm during a domestic disturbance, creating a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to Sgt. Derek Patterson and Patrolman Jonathan Hale of the Harrodsburg Police Department. Bail was set at $5,000. Patrolman Jonathan Hale (HPD) testified.

DEVINE

ASSAULT
• Bruce Devine, 40, of 390 McCroskey Pike, was charged with 2nd degree assault. According to the indictment, Devine intentionally caused a serious physical injury to his victim on Oct. 31, 2021. Patrolman Zakkary West (HPD) testified.

