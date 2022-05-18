A.T.O.M. Fest Back With A Bang: One Day Festival On Saturday, May 21

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Don’t try to split the atom. Especially not in downtown Harrodsburg. The second annual A.T.O.M. (A Thing On Main) Fest returns with live music, food trucks, drink trailers and more on Saturday, May 21, starting at 2 p.m.

“Our first year was a bigger success than we could have imagined, so we are hoping this year is even bigger,” said Daarik Gray, executive director of the Harrodsburg-Mercer County Tourist Commission.

All proceeds go to Honor Flight Kentucky, a nonprofit group that flies veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War for a one-day, all-expenses-paid visit to the service memorials in Washington D.C.

“We are excited to team up with such a great organization who does so much for the veterans of Kentucky,” Gray said. “Our goal is to send at least five veterans from the central Kentucky area and one guest on the trip.”

This year, the A.T.O.M. Fest and Harrodsburg Baptist Church is teaming up for the Kids Zone, a safe and fun environment for kids to explore. HBC will host the play area for kids aged 4–11 from 2–5: 30 p.m. on the roof above the HBC parking garage.

The gated play area will havee a secure check-in and check-out. All volunteers will have passed a background check.

The Kids Zone will feature an inflatable obstacle course, gaga balls, bubble zone, slime making and much more.

While the kids are occupied, there will be plenty for parents to do. There will be food trucks, including the Combination, Triple J&C BBQ, Biscuits BBQ, Grillin’ Good Eats, the Scoop Ice Cream and Taylor Belle’s Ice Cream. There will also be

two drink trucks, including Lemons Mill Brewery and Rock House Brewery.

There is also a full music line up, with Ash Wednesday kicking things off at 3 p.m. followed by Deadly Medley at 5:30 p.m. Rock of Ages, an ’80s tribute band from Richmond who scored a big hit at Oktoberfest several years back, are the main headliners. They’ll take the stage at 8 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy great music, delicious food and drinks and a fun atmosphere this weekend,” Gray said.

For more information, visit the A.T.O.M. Fest Facebook page or call 859-613-1380.

A.T.O.M. Fest

224 South Main Street

Satuday, May 21

2–11 p.m.