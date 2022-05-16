Watch Out For Highway Crews, Mowing Season Underway

Mowing season has begun for Central Kentucky. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 7 crews and contractors started work on Monday to mow, and trim grass along state roadsides. Exact dates of work for each county will vary and work is weather dependent.

Cycle 1 Operations began Monday, May 16, and continue through Wednesday, June 1, for Mercer, Boyle, Fayette, Jessamine, Clark, Madison, Montgomery and Scott counties. Some counties, including Anderson, Bourbon, Garrard, and Woodford, will provide their own mowing.

Mowing operations do not typically cause lane closures or similar impacts. However, motorists should watch for traffic changes—especially slowed traffic or traffic backups along two-lane highways. KYTC asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down, and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.

Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political, or other advertising signs from being posted on state right of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed. Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.

All work and closures are subject to change depending on weather, emergencies and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.

