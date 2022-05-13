Help Mail Carriers Stamp Out Hunger On Saturday, May 14

Your local mail carrier is asking for your help in stamping out hunger on Saturday, May 14. This is part of the 30th annual Letter Carriers’ annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which has been held in May for the past 27 years.

Bag healthy, non-perishable food items and place them by your mailbox for your local letter carrier to pick up. The Christian Life Center will be collecting all the food collected from the main post office in downtown Harrodsburg on Saturday afternoon.

Donate items such as pasta, cereal, oatmeal, canola oil, peanut butter and canned goods including beans, fruit, vegetables, soup, tuna in water and sauce. Avoid glass containers.

All donations are tax-deductible. Contact the Christian Life Center for the necessary tax information.

The food drive is put on by the National Association of Letter Carriers in partnership with the U.S. Postal Service, United Way Worldwide, United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW), Kellogg Co., National Rural Letter Carriers’ Association, CVS Health, Valpak, AFL-CIO and Vericast.