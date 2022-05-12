Weekender For May 12–19: Friday Night On Main, Downtown Prom And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

Another busy weekend is in store for Mercer County, especially for downtown Harrodsburg.

The Friday Nights On Main live entertainment series kicks off this week with live music by the high energy country artist Ernie “Sticktight” Akins at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street). In addition to music, there will be craft vendors, drinks, food trucks, downtown shopping, restaurants and so much more. The fun starts 6 p.m. with music scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Get ready for the Main Event on Saturday. That’s the theme of the Mercer County Senior High School prom, which happens Saturday, May 14. Prom Decorators are invited to enjoy the hospitality jour at the Mercer County Chamber of Commerce office (101 South Main Street) from 1–3 p.m. The prom is scheduled to happen later that evening.

The idea for a downtown prom comes from Inspired by Anderson County High School, who held their prom in downtown Lawrenceburg last year. Organizers are working with the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, which hosts Oktoberfest as well as Friday Nights On Main.

Stacy Davis, guidance counselor at Mercer Senior High, said they are planning to decorate the downtown area, with a DJ close to the Mercer County Judicial Center and red carpet set up near the Harrodsburg Baptist Church.

The Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits will be closed Saturday night, but other local bars and restaurants will be open.

Next week, the ATOM (A Thing On Main) will return to downtown Harrodsburg, with four live music acts, food trucks, drink trailers and more on South Main Street.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, May 12

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by the Carey Band at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, May 13

• Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Liz Bowman at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining and cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Sticktight at Olde Town Park (126 South Main Street). Part of the Friday Night On Main live entertainment series. Starts 6 p.m. (music starts 7 p.m.). Facebook: Harrodsburg First.

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Grilling Good Eats. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by LBP Country at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Food by Chefs Shirley and

John. Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, May 14

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Poultry, small animal and farm goods. 8 a.m.–noon. 859-613-2297 or Facebook: Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Model Train Show at Harrodsburg Christian Church Fellowship Hall (305 South Main Street). For scales Z, N, Ho, O and G. Door prizes every 30 minutes. Concessions. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost: $5 per person, children under 12 and veterans free. Dealer tables: $15, $10 a table for three or more tables. 859-325-6599 or email Johnperkinswelding@outlook.com or Harrodsburgchristian.org.

• Family Fun Day at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Hands-on activities include making your own tornado, identifying different rocks and minerals, telling time with a lemon, experiments with mason jars and more. 10 a.m.–2 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Kids Science Saturday at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Village admission ticket will allow you to participate in everything. Plus, save 50 percent on kids meals at the Trustees’ Table and 20 percent on kids merchandise in the Shops. 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Admission and adult supervision required. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Mercer County Senior High School Prom Decorators Hospitality Hour at Mercer County Chamber of Commerce (101 South Main Street). For anyone helping decorate for “the Main Event” with coffee provided by Tablow Roasting Co. and treats by the Baker’s Table and Dairy Queen. 1–3 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Chamber of Commerce.

• Horse Show at Pioneer Saddle Club (344 Shewmaker Lane). Each horse brought to the show comes with

one paid admission. Starts 4 p.m. (gates open 2 p.m.) 859-734-9761 or Facebook: Pioneer Saddle Club.

• Cruze In At Old Bridge General Store 2 (101 Dory Drive, Salvisa). Car show with food, music and door prizes. 6–9 p.m. David Sexton, 859-613-4310.

• Mercer County Senior High School Prom, “the Main Event” in Harrodsburg’s historic downtown.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by 3-Cent Nickel at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Grilling Good Eats. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by SOS on the patio at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music by Chris Linton Band at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. $10 cover. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday, May 15

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Hogtown BBQ. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, May 18

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, May 19

• On Track Event with Kendyl and Friends (441 East Lexington Street). Afternoon of fun at the track with events for all kids and adults with disabilities. Participants from surrounding areas are invited. 5:30–7:30 p.m. Facebook: On Track with Kendyl and Friends.

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Trippin’ Roots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

