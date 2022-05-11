The best for last

Burgin Softball gets the win on senior night

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

Wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs softball team celebrated their two seniors, Grace Cocanougher and Peighten Sebastian, with a, 14-11, win over the L.I.G.H.T. Eagles Thursday, May 5.

Both seniors have been with the program since middle school and

Seventh grader Kynlee Sexton started in the circle for the Bulldogs and kicked off the first inning with two straight strikeouts. Morgan Renner caught a pop out at first base to get Burgin out of the top of the first inning. Sexton led off for the Bulldogs in the bottom of the first inning and struck out, but Jemma Jenkins followed up with a big hit to center field to make it to second base. Cocanougher was walked and Chloe Henson hit a grounder to third to load the bases for Burgin. Sebastian received the RBI with a bunt to score Jenkins and give the Bulldogs the lead, 1-0. Henson was called out at second and Cocanougher was tagged out at home plate while trying to score on a wild pitch to end the first inning.

Sexton started the second inning with a walk and strikeout. The Eagles hit a grounder and another batter was walked to load the bases for L.I.G.H.T. A deep shot to center field brought in three runners to give the Eagles the lead, 1-3. The bulldogs let up one more run before Henson threw out a runner at first to get the third out, 1-4. Renner started at bat in the bottom of the second inning and hit a bomb to center field that got her to third base. Hannah Sewell brought in Renner with a pop fly to right field for the score, 2-4. Ashton Lester hit a dribbler and reached first base followed by Sexton getting walked to load the bases for the Bulldogs. Burgin racked up two quick runs with Renner scoring on a dropped pitch and Jenkins hitting a ground ball that brought home Sewell to tie the game, 4-4. The Bulldogs kept up the hot bats with Cocanougher hitting a pop fly to score Sexton and Jenkins scoring on a wild pitch as the Eagles continued to struggle, 6-4. Burgin’s last two runs of the second inning came from hits from Henson and Sebastian that allowed Cocanougher and Henson to score, 8-4. Burgin’s huge seven run inning came to an end with Renner striking out and Sewell grounding out.