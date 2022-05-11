Ronald Trayner

Ronald Wayne Trayner, 81, husband of Jane Trayner, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at University of Kentucky Hospice Care Center Lexington. Born in Mercer County, Kentucky on Oct. 19, 1940, he was the son of the late Luther and Sadie Trayner. Ronald retired from Kuhlman Electric in Versailles, and lived most of his life in Midway. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Austin Traynor, Mary Alice McDonald, Sherman Traynor, Helen Wade, Lynn Trayner and Howard Trayner. Ron “aka” Pop will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 61 years, Jane Trayner, daughters, Debbie Price of Lawrenceburg, Rhonda (Michael) Rankin of Frankfort; grandchildren, Chad (Sara) Trayner of Stamping Ground, Zachary (Jennifer) Rankin of Midway, Matthew Rankin of Frankfort, Hayden Rankin of Frankfort; brother, Morris (Roberta) Trayner of Danville; sister, Doris (Howard) Decker of Suncity Center, Florida; sister- in-law, Kaye Trayner, of Springfield and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m on Friday, May 13, at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Rose Crest Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Chad Trayner, Matthew Rankin, Hayden Rankin, Michael Rankin, Dennis Traynor, Troy Trayner. Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care Navigators, or Alzheimer’s Association. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ronald’s tribute page at www.BlackburnandWard.com. Paid Obit.