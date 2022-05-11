Pauline Edwards

Pauline Hunter Edwards, 95, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born Feb. 1, 1927, at Lock Five in Anderson County, she was the daughter of the late Hubert and Della Sherrow Hunter. She was a retired inspector at Corning Glass, a member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church and Mercer County Senior Citizens. Survivors include: one brother, Don (Dottie) Hunter of Lawrenceburg; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one son, William Clinton Edwards and one sister, Carrie Lee Hunter Wilson.

