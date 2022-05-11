Ireland Jackson

Ireland Jane Jackson, stillborn daughter of Jeffrey and Brittany Schmitt Jackson of Mt. Washington, died Friday, May 6, 2022, in Cincinnati. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: two brothers, Maverick Scott Jackson and Ryder Wayne Jackson, both of Mt. Washington; paternal grandmother, Judy Jackson of Burgin; maternal grandparents, James and Gina Schmitt of Ft. Thomas and several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Wayne Jackson.

