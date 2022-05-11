D.A.R.E. Fishing Derby On Saturday, May 21

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The 10th annual D.A.R.E. Fishing Derby happens next week, on Saturday, May 21, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free to the public, but adult supervision is required. The event is hosted by the Harrodsburg Police Department and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife at the Mercer County Fish and Game Farm (249 White Lane, Harrodsburg).

There is plenty of fish to be caught. The limit is five fish per person.

In addition to fishing, there will also be door prizes and free food and drinks.

For more information, contact HPD Chief Brian Allen at 859-612-4054 or Mike Pritchard of the Department of Fish and Wildlife at 502-229-6403.

Lots To Look Forward To This May

Other events to look forward to through May.

Saturday, May 21

• ATOM (A Thing On Main) Fest with four live music acts, food trucks—Ceez the Day, the Combination and Taylor Bell’s Ice Cream—drink trailers—Lemons Mill Brewery, Rock House Brewing and the Vault—and more on South Main Street. Music line up: Cotton Johnson at 2 p.m., Kentucky High Times at 4 p.m., Andrea and Derek at 6 p.m. and Cotter Hill at 8:30 p.m. Event runs 2–11 p.m. Facebook: ATOM Fest.

Thursday, May 26–Sunday, May 29

• MYPATH (Mindful-Yoga-Practice-at-Terrapin-Hill) Yoga Festival at Terrapin Hill Farms (7695 Mackville Road). Weekend yoga festival with meditation, workshops, music, nature, camping, good food and fellowship. ​Experience several styles of yoga including Acroyoga, Kaleidoscope, Kundalini, and Vinyasa/Hatha. Enjoy additional activities including Drum Circles, Guided Meditations, Nature Hikes, Organic Gardening, Journaling and Hula Hoop Workshops. Treat yourself to a massage, reiki session, henna, personal readings, and a variety of retail vendors. All levels of experience are welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Thursday terrapinhillfarm.com, Email: brenda@terrapinhillfarm.com or 859-612-9670.

Friday, May 27–Sunday, May 29

• Native Dawn—Flute Gathering at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Starts 4 p.m. on Friday. 859-734-3314 or Facebook: Old Fort Harrod State Park.