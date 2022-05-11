City amends license fee ordinance for multi-day events

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Harrodsburg City Commission is taking another crack at the license fee ordinance, but it will probably be less controversial than last year.

At their regular meeting on Monday, May 9, the Harrodsburg Board of Commissioners gave first reading to ordinance 2022-06, which amends the license fee ordinance. The proposed changes would allow the licenses sold to vendors at multi-day events to last the entire length of the event, not for three days.

The change would also allow vendors to purchase only one license for a periodic event, such as the Friday Nights On Main live entertainment series, which begins a new season this Friday, May 13, with the musical act Sticktight playing at Olde Town Park. The monthly series runs through September. Under the proposed changes, a vendor would only have to purchase one license in order to participate at every other Friday Nights On Main held this year. The license could not be used for other events. The cost remains $25.

The commissioners did not discuss the ordinance Monday. They will give it second reading at their next meeting on Monday, May 23, at noon.

Last year, the commission attempted to implement implement a three tier structure, charging $100 for businesses with up to five employees, $300 for businesses with 6 to 20 employees and $1,500 for businesses employing 21 or more. That was eventually scrapped after hearing feedback from local business owners.