Brenda Stanley

Brenda Carol Stanley, 78, of Harrodsburg, widow of James “Jim” Arthur Stanley, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born Oct. 9, 1943, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late William Foster and Virginia May (Shewmaker) Huffman. She was a retired personnel clerk for Corning Inc and a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Jennifer Fae Parker Bradley of Jessamine County; one son, Jeffrey “Jeff” James Stanley of Harrodsburg; three grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one brother, Jerry Foster Huffman; one uncle, Billy Shewmaker and one aunt, Dorothy Scrogham.

