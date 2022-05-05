Weekender For May 5–12: Things Heat Up With Kentucky Derby And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

It’s another busy weekend here in Mercer County, with the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 7, and Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

On Derby Day, Children and Family Counseling Associates will host their Spring Festival from noon to 8 p.m. with a Little Derby with stick horses starting at 1 p.m. In addition, there will be live music, vendors, a derby viewing party, cornhole as well as food and drink.

The Mercer County Chamber of Commerce are hosting their Buy Local Block Party on Chiles and Poplar Streets to support local businesses from 3-8 p.m.

With the warming temperatures, there are also a lot of returning favorites. The Music on the Lawn live entertainment series returns to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 6. The series will run Fridays and Saturdays until the end of October.

Music also returns to the patio at Casa Grande with live music by John Thomas Moore on Saturday, May 7, starting at 7 p.m.

Keep in mind, the Fridays at Main live entertainment series will return next week. So if you can’t find anything to do in Mercer County, you must not be looking.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, May 5, Cinco De Mayo

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by the Combination. Pre-Derby Party and Hat Contest. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by Shane White at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, May 6

• Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome. Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Carrie Johnson at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Jimmy Ritchie at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Kris and Kirsten Carey at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Saturday, May 7, Derby Day

• Mercer County Farmers Market at the Stables (560 Linden Avenue). The market will run every Saturday until Oct. 22. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 859-734-4378 or Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Wooden Bowl Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Artist Derek Sussman gives bowl crafting demonstration at the Welcome Center. Participation included with admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Spring Festival at Children and Family Counseling Associates (122 West Lexington Street). Crafting noon to 1 p.m. Little Derby with stick horses start at 1 p.m. Live music, vendors, derby viewing party, cornhole, food and drink. Festival runs noon to 8 p.m. $3 entry fee. 859-733-9241 or cafcainc.com.

• Buy Local Block Party. Support local businesses, with food trucks set up on Chiles and Poplar Streets. Block party runs 3-8 p.m. Facebook: Mercer Chamber of Commerce.

• Birds of the Palisades at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn to identify grassland songbirds by sight, sound, behavior and habitat in partnership with Floracliff Nature Sanctuary 1–4 p.m. Meet at West Trailhead 10 minutes before the program. Supervision required for anyone under 18. Cost: $15. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Carshow: Cruz On Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Featuring muscle cars and live music by Taylor Road. 5-8 p.m. Facebook: Auto Kustoms.

• Shaker Sing-a-long at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Evening of Shaker music. All ages welcome.Starts 6 p.m. Meet outside Welcome Center 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Dean Phelps at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Featuring outdoor dining, drinks and specialty cocktails around the fire pit. No admission is required. Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by the Carey Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Wake ‘n’ Bake. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by John Thomas Moore on the patio at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7 p.m. 859-613-5669, casagrandeky.com or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman and the Fugitives at Cummins Ferry RV Park (2558 Cummins Ferry Road, Salvisa). Starts 7 p.m. 859-865-2003 or Facebook: Cummins Ferry RV Park.

• Live music by Austin Trevor at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Sunday, May 8, Mother’s Day

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Dueling Chopsticks. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, May 11

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, May 12

• Live music by 190 Proof at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live music by the Carey Band at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.