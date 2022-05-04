Titans Sweep Bulldogs In Intercounty Matchup

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs (7-10) and Mercer County Titans (17-6) baseball teams completed their district matchup with Mercer winning both games. The Bulldogs hosted the first game Wednesday, April 27, with the Titans taking the 10-0 victory in five innings.

Senior Logan Martin pitched four innings for Mercer and finished with one hit and seven strikeouts before Ayden Stephens closed out the fifth inning with two strikeouts. The Bulldogs and Titans were evenly matched until Jonathon Logdon went yard in the bottom of the second inning. Mercer added one run from Cayden Devine in the third inning before their seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. Jackson Peavler scored the game winning tenth run in the fifth inning off an error. The Bulldogs had Aaron May on the mound for the majority of the night as he finished with eight hits, nine runs and four strikeouts. Junior Hunter Reed registered the only hit of the evening for Burgin.

In the second night of Bulldogs and Titans baseball, Mercer hosted the game and came away with a 13-3 win in five innings on Thursday, April 28.

Mercer plays at home again tonight, May 5, at 6 p.m. against the Boyle County Rebels (18-6).

Burgin takes the diamond next at Kentucky Country Day in Louisville (5-10) Thursday, May 5, at 5:30.