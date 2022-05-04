Three District Judge Nominees To Appear At Election Forum On May 10

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The Judicial Nominating Commission has announced nominees to fill the District Court judicial vacancy for Boyle and Mercer counties. The counties make up the 50th Judicial District and the vacancy is in the district’s Division I.

The judicial seat became vacant in March, when Judge Jeffrey Dotson was appointed Circuit Court judge for the 50th Judicial Circuit of Boyle and Mercer counties. Two retired judges—Dan Kelly and Jeffrey Walson—are handling the district court caseload until an appointment is made, according to the Mercer County Clerk’s Office.

The three nominees for the judgeship are attorneys Patrick Francis Barsotti of Danville, Stacy Elizabeth Coontz of Junction City and Christopher Joel Reed of Danville.

Barsotti currently serves as an assistant county attorney for Boyle County. He received his juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law, now the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Coontz is in private practice with Helton Law Office. She received her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky College of Law, now the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.

Reed has his own private law practice. He received his juris doctor from Florida Coastal School of Law.

Barasotti, Coontz and Reed are all running to be elected District Court Judge. All three are slated to appear at the 2022 Mercer County Primary Election Political Candidate Forum on Tuesday, May 10, starting 6:30 p.m. at Lions Park Community Center (450 East Factory Street, Harrodsburg). Also appearing at the forum will be candidates for constable district 3, magistrate districts 1–5, county judge executive and state representative.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.