Mercer Boys And Girls Track Dominate Danville Allcomers

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titans track and field team ran the table at the Danville High School All Comers meet on Tuesday, April 26. The Titans girls and boys teams each came away with a win, scoring in 31 events out of the 36 possible. They totaled 22 first place finishes on the evening. The boys team finished with 196.50 points with Casey and Boyle tying for second place with 78 points each. The girls team edged out Willamsburg’s 118.5 points with a first place score of 121 points and Boyle took third place with 82.5 points.

The boys relay teams ran the gauntlet again winning all four races. Lleyton Penn continued his impressive year with a first place finish in shot put and a fourth place outing is discus. Thaddeus Mays had a near perfect day with wins in long jump, triple jump and pole vault, but his teammate Jalen Lukitsch beat him in 110 hurdles to keep him from the 40 point performance. Junior Beau Brown proceeds to make his argument for being one of the fastest in state with four wining times including the 100 and 200 meter dash. Sam Lewis handled the long distance for the boys team winning the two mile and taking third place in the mile run.

Eighth grader Teigh Yeast recorded the fastest time in the girls 100 meter dash and farthest distance in triple jump to go with her two relay wins for 40 points. Clayra Darnell swept the distance events for the Titan girls winning the mile and two mile. Jai Maria and Ralasia Piazza competed eight times and finished first seven times. The sisters teamed up to win the 4×200 and 4×400. Individually they won the 100 hurdles, long jump and high jump to bring in 51 points for Mercer.

The Titan track and field team compete next at the Bronco Classic in Lexington Saturday, May 7.