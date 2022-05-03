Tony Pankey

Tony G. Pankey, 75, of Harrodsburg, husband of Kathy Devine Pankey, died Monday, April 18, 2022, at the Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. Born Dec. 11, 1946, in Mercer County, KY, he was the son of the late Roscoe and Myrtle (Bottom) Pankey. Tony was a retired IBM/Lexmark employee, was a member of the Southside Christian Church and attended The Carpenter’s Christian Church. He was an avid fisherman and boater. Other survivors include: one daughter, Angelia “Angie” Pankey of Frankfort; one son, Anthony Neal (Christie) Pankey of Lexington; one grandchild, Shafer Pankey, Lexington; brother-in-law, Mark Devine of Shepherdsville; niece, Emily (Gavin) Foley; nephew, Ian (Amy) Devine; a special bonus grandchild, Seagan Wood; cousins, Roberta Machal, Alfred (Janice) Taylor and Norma Jean (Billy) Steele. Funeral services were held 1 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Ransdell Funeral Chapel with Greg Warren and Buddy Wilson officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation was 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Ransdell Funeral Chapel. Pallbearers were Joe Manual, Mark Devine, Herbie Ashton, Terry Swatser, Bill Boyles, Rob Wood and Preston Richardson. Honorary bearers were Jerry Gash, Clint Woodard, Kyle Pankey, Bruce Springate, Bobby Burton, Ben Rankin and Gary Maddox. Memorials are suggested to: Mercer Fish & Game Youth Outdoors Fishing Derby, c/o HPD/MCFGC Youth Fishing, P.O. Box 432, Harrodsburg, KY 40330, or to the American Heart Association, 354 Waller Avenue, Suite 110, Lexington, KY 40504. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com. (Paid Obit)