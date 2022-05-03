Gary Stumph

Gary Lynn Stumph, 71, husband of Lillie Devine Stumph, died Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his residence. Born July 26, 1950 in Washington County, he was the son of Barbara Coslow Stumph and the late Albert “Bud” Stumph. He retired form Modine, Inc., was a Christian by faith. Survivors, in addition to his mother and wife, include: three sons, Jamie (Jaime) Stumph of Harrodsburg, James “Nikki” (Brittany) Stumph of Eubank and Cody (Megan) Stumph of Harrodsburg; two daughters, Lori (Danny) Boswell of Harrodsburg and Tina Simon of Harrodsburg; one brother, Donald Stumph of Junction City; four sisters, Teresa Miller of Burgin, Debbie Combs of Harrodsburg, Karen Tate of Harrodsburg and Belinda Burchett of Liberty; 14 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son: Stephen Stumph.

