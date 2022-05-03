Elizabeth Roney

Elizabeth “Betsy” Bottom Roney, 85, of Springfield, widow of Godbey Roney, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the McDowell Place in Davnille. Born Nov. 12, 1936, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Owen “Dick” and Edith Milburn Bottom. She was a 1953 graduate of Springfield High School, a member of the Open Arms Community Church and was retired from the Springfield State Bank. Survivors include: two sons, Darin (Julie) Roney of Perryville and Mark (Dana) Roney of Lebanon; four grandchildren, one nephew and three great-nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, John Davis “Bud” Bottom and Donald Bottom and one nephew, John D. Bottom Jr.

