Dorothea Sims

Dorothea “Dottie” Sims, 88, of Harrodsburg, wife of David Ray Sims, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. Born May 13, 1933, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late David L. and Minnie Lee (Rose) Burchell. She was a retired director from the Community Development Agency of Danville, a former Burgin City Council member and member of the Burgin Baptist Church. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Lou Anne (Tommy) Ison of Lexington, and Cheryl Currens of Mercer County; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one grandson, Sawyer Currens and step-mother, May S. Burchell.

