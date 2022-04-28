Weekender For Apr. 28–May 5: Deadly Derby, MCSHS Band Car Show And More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Put on your detective’s hat and get ready for Derby Day with the Deadly Derby Mystery Dinner at the Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Every guest is a suspect and a detective at the event, which runs two nights, Friday, April 29, and Saturday, April 30, starting at 6 p.m.

You don’t have to limit yourself to Sherlock Holmes’ deerstalker. You are invited to dress up for the Best Derby Hat Competition. And even if you don’t solve the whodunnit, you get to enjoy a special treat. The dinner recipes have been taken from the collection of “the Best Cook in Harrodsburg,” Miss Thelma Linton.

The cost is $30 per person, $25 for historical society members.

Also, the final week of Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Tuesdays with Morrie,” runs from Friday, April 29, through Sunday, May 1. Show time for the play, which stars Allan Barlow and Devin Casey and was directed by James Tyler Mattingly, is 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. for Sunday matinees. Reservations can be made by visiting raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859-734 2389. All tickets are $12.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, April 28

• Live music by Andrea Gross and Derek at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music by Nick Lester and Tony at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Friday, April 29

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. 6–7 p.m. Meet outside Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Deadly Derby Mystery Dinner at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Every guest is a suspect and a detective. Enjoy recipes from “the Best Cook in Harrodsburg,” Miss Thelma Linton. Dress up for the Best Derby Hat Competition. Starts 6 p.m. Cost: $30 per person, $25 for members. harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Live drama: “Tuesdays With Morrie” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Tickets $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by the Hummingbirds at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Piggin’ Out. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Trivingo at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Andrew Palmer at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, April 30

• MCSHS Band Car Show at Mercer County Senior High School (1124 Moberly Road). Food trucks and FFA Greenhouse sales. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 859-612-9564 or mercercountyband.com.

• Family Farm Days at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Family fun with our new baby “farmily” members including lambs, kids, chicks, piglets, calves, miniature donkeys and more. Also activity stations, sheep shearing, hay wagon rides, hay bale maze, scavenger hunts, pony rides and more surprises. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a paying adult. All participants must be ticketed. Tickets are non-refundable and event is rain or shine. 9:30 a.m. to noon. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Rug Hooking And Spinning Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Learn about traditional rug hooking and spinning with fiber artist Fran Decker at the welcome center. Participation included with admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Deadly Derby Mystery Dinner at Harrodsburg Historical Society (220 South Chiles Street). Every guest is a suspect and a detective. Enjoy recipes from “the Best Cook in Harrodsburg,” Miss Thelma Linton. Dress up for the Best Derby Hat Competition. Starts 6 p.m. Cost: $30 per person, $25 for members. harrodsburghistorical.org.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. 6–7 p.m. Meet outside Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Tuesdays With Morrie” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Tickets $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Erica Martin and Kick Start at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live music by Lisa Allen Foster and Monte at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Gotchie Hibatchi. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Flashback: Music of the ’50s to the ’80s at Studio G Performing Arts Center (223 South Main Street). Featuring full cast including the Purple Vibz. Starts 7:30 p.m. Facebook: Studio G.

• Live acoustic music by Trippin’ Roots at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Astronomy In The Field at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Join the Bluegrass Amateur Astronomy Club to view the wonders of the night sky. Minors should have adult supervision. Free to the public. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

Sunday, May 1

• Live drama: “Tuesdays With Morrie” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Tickets $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, May 4

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

Thursday, May 5

• Live music at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Kris and Kirsten Carey at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Email events to rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com.