Standing Tall: Titans Track Dominates All Comers Meet

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Titans track and field team hosted the second Mercer County All Comers meet of the year Tuesday, April 19. The Titans swept the field of teams with 176 points scored for the boys and 136 points scored for the girls. Mercer’s unified track team also made their debut, participating in five events.

Lindsay Jessie won both throwing events for the girls and added a third place in the 3200 meter run to end the day with 26 points. Eighth grader Ralasia Piazza had a strong day with three first place finishes and a third to contribute big with 36 points. Jai Maria Piazza continued her excellent season with another 40 point outing.

Matthew Mays was a key contributor for the boys with a 36 point outing, including two first place finishes. Senior Allen DeRousse had a 20 point day in his three events and took first place in boys 110 hurdles with a time of 17:90.

The Titan track and field team compete next at the Brother Borgia/Coach Cooper Invitational in Louisville Saturday, April 30.