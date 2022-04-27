National Day Of Prayer On Thursday, May 5

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Harrodsburg will celebrate the National Day of Prayer with events on Thursday, May 5, at 7 p.m. with music, devotionals and prayer. The first gathering will be held at Harrodsburg Baptist Church (312 South Main Street) and will include pastors from churches across the community.

“If there was ever a time to pray it is now! Our country is in trouble and we need God more than ever. Inflation, invasion and carelessness has the United States of America in the most precarious position ever since our birth. But for God, we could be in worse trouble,” said Pam Sims, pastor of St. Barnabas of the Encourager. “He says to ask for grace and that is what we will do on May 5. Please join us for the National Day of Prayer.”

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation. It was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.