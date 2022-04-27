Harrodsburg Looks Into Regaining Certified Local Government Status

Juneteenth Celebration June 17-18 At West Lane Park

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

The City of Harrodsburg is moving closer to regaining their status as a certified local government, which officials say could bring more resources to property owners in the historical districts of the oldest town in Kentucky.

At the board of commissioners meeting on Monday, April 25, Joni House executive director of the Harrodsburg Historic Preservation Board, handed out paperwork to the commissioners. House said they only need to finish and turn in the application, which needs to be signed by Mayor Billy Whitenack, who was absent.

House said she was available for one-on-one meetings with commissioners to discuss the details.

“This is a win-win,” said House, who said getting the certification would cause property values to go up.

The certification would also make the city eligible for matching federal grants. House said she hopes to send it off in May.

No action was taken Monday. The commission will have to authorize Mayor Whitenack to sign the application.

The commission also heard from Sindicat "Sid" Dunn about the Juneteenth Celebration. Juneteenth which became a federal holiday last year.

Dunn said this year’s celebration will be held at West Lane Park on Friday, June 17, from 6 to 11 p.m. and Saturday, June 18, all day long.

Dunn also asked for clarification on how the permit process for small businesses worked, specifically asking for an amnesty for festivals.

Commissioner Adam Johnson, who served as mayor pro tem Monday, said vendors have to come to city hall and apply for a license. Johnson said a festival license is $25, which will cover them for the whole weekend.

Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer said there is no amnesty. Kazimer said vendors who work multiple festivals would be better off to get the $100 permit, which is good for the whole year.

“It’s actually not a new ordinance,” said Kazimer, who said the ordinance covered contractors as well as vendors.

Kazimer, who oversees the public works department, offered the city’s assistance in getting West Lane Park ready for Juneteenth.

Later that meeting, the commission gave first reading to ordinance 2022-05, which adds Juneteenth to the list of holidays.