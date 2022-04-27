Burgin Track Has Multiple Top Three Finishes At Mercer All Comers

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldog track and field team competed it’s in third meet of the season at the Mercer County All Comers meet Tuesday, April 19.

The boys team finished eighth with eight points all coming from their relay teams finishing fourth in the 4×400 and fifth in the 4×800.

The girls team took seventh place with 21 points. Two big third place finishes from Bulldog seniors Rebecca Biggs and Mackenzie Matthews in the 100 meter hurdles and 1600 meter run brought in 12 points. Senior Avery Harmon and eighth grader Reagan Taylor both had sixth place finishes in the 800 meter run and long jump to add two points for Burgin. Eighth grader Kate Hatfield was the only Bulldog to score in multiple events. She took third place in high jump and fifth place in triple jump to end the day with seven points.

Burgin’s next track meet is the third and final Mercer County All Comers track meet Thursday, May 3.