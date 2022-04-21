Weekender For Apr. 21–28: ‘Tuesdays With Morrie’ And More This Weekend

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The big news this week is the Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “Tuesdays with Morrie,” which starts a two week run on Friday, April 22, through Sunday, May 1. Show time for the play, which stars Allan Barlow and Devin Casey and was directed by James Tyler Mattingly, are 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. for Sunday matinees. Reservations can be made by visiting raggededgetheatre.org or by calling 859-734 2389.

All tickets are $12.

(All events are free unless otherwise listed.)

Thursday, April 21

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Taco Gallo. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music by Jonathan New at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Earth Day–Friday, April 22

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. 6–7 p.m. Meet outside Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Tuesdays With Morrie” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Tickets $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Kentucky Bourbon Tractors at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Friday Family Flicks at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Masks and physical distancing recommended. Tickest required. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Trivingo (trivia plus bingo contest) at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Friday Night Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7–10 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Live acoustic music by Andrea and Derek at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Saturday, April 23

• Mercer County Farm Thangs Swap Meet at Southern States (1027 North College Street). Poultry, small animal and farm goods. 8 a.m.–noon. 859-613-2297 or Facebook: Southern States Harrodsburg.

• Stained Glass Demonstration at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Tracee Dorn Carmichael as she demonstrates stained glass making at the welcome center. Participation included with admission. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Harrodsburg BBQ Party at Ace Hardware (920 North College Street). Bring a donation to the Mercer Humane Society to be entered in Weber Grill giveaway. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. (donations accepted all day). 859-605-6480 or Facebook: Ace Hardware of Harrodsburg.

• Spring Into Art Open Studio at Kathleen O’Brien Studio (875 Phillips Lane). Featuring Mercer County artist Kathleen O’Brien. 1-5 p.m. kathleen-obrien.com.

• Bedtime With The Babies at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Gather outside the barn for a warm drink and a quiet bedtime story with the animals. 6–7 p.m. Meet outside Trustees’ Office 10 minutes before the program. $10 for season pass holder, $15 for everyone else. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Preliminary warm up show at Pioneer Saddle Club (344 Shewmaker Lane). Each horse brought to the show comes with one paid admission. 4 p.m. 859-734-9761 or Facebook: Pioneer Saddle Club.

• Live drama: “Tuesdays With Morrie” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Tickets $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by 190 Proof Bluegrass Band at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Hogtown BBQ. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music by Brad Hardin at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Music starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Sing-O at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 7:30 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Sunday, April 24

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Awards Banquet at Triple Cross Cowboy Church Arena (1250 Industry Road). Starts 2 p.m. 859-319-9304 or Facebook: Triple Cross Cowboy Church.

• Live drama: “Tuesdays With Morrie” at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Tickets $12. Starts 7 p.m. 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by 2nd Hand Smoke. Starts 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Wednesday, April 27

• Story Time at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). 10:30–11:15 a.m. Limited to 12 children, reservations required. 859-734-3680 or mcplib.info.

• Live music by Daniel at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Starts 6 p.m. 859-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

Thursday, April 28

• Live music by Andrea Gross and Derek at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Bluegrass Foods. Starts 7 p.m. (doors open 4 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Live acoustic music by Nick Lester and Tony at the Vault Ciders, Suds & Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

