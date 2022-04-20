Struggles Continue For Titan Softball In Loss To West Jessamine

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Mercer County Titan Softball (4-7) team lost 5-15 to the West Jessamine Colts (4-2) in a district match up Thursday, April 14.

Sophomore Ashley Howard started on the mound for Mercer and gave up two early singles to the right outfield as the Colts took a 1-0 lead. Howard walked the next batter and Mercer got the first out with Kallise Gammon catching a fly ball in center field. Mercer caught another break with Avery Robinson catching a fly ball in right field. West Jessamine scored two runs off a fly ball to right field to go up, 3-0. Howard ended the scoring with a strikeout.

Senior Elle Prewitt lead off for Mercer, but couldn’t find her swing. Gammon was thrown out at first on a dropped third strike. Hanna Beasley hit a pop fly to center field to get on base, but Howard grounded out to end the first inning.

The Colts got on base from an error and scored with a sacrifice ground ball to first, 4-0. Makayla Burns picked up an out for Mercer with a ground ball to Prewitt. Gammon collected the last out in center field catching a pop fly.

In the bottom of the second inning, the Titans were still struggling with Burns and Madisynn Griffin both striking out. Presley Bradshaw got on base with a single to center field, but Hannah Ransdell was out on a pop ball in foul territory to end the inning.

The Colts continued their success with a double to left field. Beasley caught a line drive from her short stop position followed by Howard getting a strikeout for two quick outs. West Jessamine hit another deep ball to center field to bring their runner home, 5-0. Howard got the final out on a strikeout.

Robinson reached first base on an error and Prewitt grounded out in the in field. Robinson was caught stealing home and Gammon struck out to end the third inning.