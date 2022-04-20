Kathleen O’Brien Open Studio On Saturday, April 23

Spring Into Art With Studio Tour

Mercer County artist Kathleen O’Brien is inviting everyone to help her celebrate Earth Day at the Spring Into Art Open Studio at Kathleen O’Brien Studio (875 Phillips Lane). The open studio will be held on Saturday, April 23, from 1-5 p.m. .

As with O’Brien’s previous open studios, there are several new series with her signature style of abstract watercolor collage that appear dimensional, what she calls tranquil art for trying times.

O’Brien will display 27 new artworks accomplished since the autumn. Visitors are invited to explore series like “State of Grace,” done in response the Kentucky tornado, “Blessings,” “Angel Play,” and more. There are also new artist books for all seasons from “Alexander’s Library,” new rare beads jewelry and five new greeting cards sets.

The artist said her studio, located at Sunwise Farm and Sanctuary near Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, is a lovely place to stroll paths after viewing art.

All proceeds from specially selected artwork and Beads for Ukraine bracelets/necklaces will be donated to Save the Children Ukraine.

“It has been three years since the last Spring Into Art Open Studio, which took place before the studio annex was finished,” O’Brien said. “Since then, most events under the banner of Sunwise Celebrations have been virtual out of necessity. Last November’s Open Studio was happily attended by the visitors so I began to dream about the next in-person show, now scheduled to celebrate Earth Day.”

O’Brien is enjoying her 55th year as a fine artist. She lives with her husband and Corgi on a small farm in the Bluegrass of Kentucky in a home designed by her, built by her husband and son. She has two children and two grandchildren.

Check for updates and blog posts at via the artist website kathleen-obrien.com.

SPRING INTO ART

OPEN STUDIO

Saturday, April 23

1 – 5 p.m.

Kathleen O’Brien Studio

875 Phillips Lane

kathleen-obrien.com