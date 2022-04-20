Julie Baker

Julie Marie Baker, 44, of Harrodsburg, wife of Rick Baker, died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born Jan. 3, 1978, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of Bill (Nancy) Baker of Harrodsburg, and the late Rita Cannada. She was a traveling registered nurse, recently working at St. Joseph Hospital East in Lexington and was a member of Christ The Head Missionary Church in Danville. Survivors, in addition to her husband and father, include: one son, Braedy (Grace Nims) Johnson of South Carolina: three step children, Courtney, Morgan and Trey Baker; goddaughter, Desiree Patton; one brother, James Austin Steele of Harrodsburg; three sisters: Jessica (Tim) Woodward, Tabitha (Noni) Bernabe and Tiffany (Memo) Beltran, all of Mercer County; two step sisters, Lisa (Josh) Randolph and Samantha Stephens, both of Mercer County; two step brothers, Steven Roberts of Lexington, and Justin (Brittany) Randolph of Mercer County and five grandchildren.

