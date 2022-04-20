Our beloved John Minassian left this earth after a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s. A fighter until the end, he passed away on April 5, 2022, at the age of 84. Johnny grew up a spunky, fun loving Armenian boy in Kermanshah, Iran and later moved to the United States where he pursued a degree in Civil Engineering. He was a dedicated Civil Engineer at National Iranian Oil Company, Kentucky State Department of Transportation and ended a successful career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. In Johnny’s spare time he loved cheering on his Kentucky Wildcats, tinkering around the house and loving his dogs. He made everyone who knew him laugh and cry at all the stories and jokes he shared. Our family is grateful to know that he is finally at peace. He is predeceased by his parents Matevos Minassian and Margarit Minassian, a sister, Olga Sookasian, and his son, Armen Minassian. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth “Bethie Allison” Minassian, son, Allen (Nicole) Minassian, daughter-in-law Amy Minassian, grandchildren, Myla (Johnathan) Ness, Matthew, Zachary and Nicholas Minassian, sister, Lolo Saroyan, brother, Hydouk (Adik) Minassian, and several special nieces and nephews. (Paid Obit)