Bulldogs Kick Off Track And Field Season 

The Burgin Bulldogs track and field teams competed in the AJ’s Heart of the Bluegrass Saturday, April 16. The boys team finished 20th in the field of 22 teams and the girls team placed 19th out of 20 teams.

The boys finished with two points from Jacobe Taylor’s seventh place finish in triple jump with a distance of 37-01. The girls team ended the day with 3.5 points from a sixth place finish from Kate Hatfield in high jump to earn 2.50 points and another point from the 4×400 relay team made up of Anderson Taylor, Raegan Taylor, Ellie Jenkins and Kate Hatfield.

The Bulldogs compete next in the Lake Cumberland Classic Saturday, April 23.