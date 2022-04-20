Bats go quiet for Bulldogs after early lead

Wesley Bird

Herald Staff

wesley@harrodsburgherald.com

The Burgin Bulldogs softball team traveled to Veterans Park in Lincoln County to play the L.I.G.H.T. (Danville home school) Eagles Thursday, April 14. The Bulldogs took an early two run lead but couldn’t contain the Eagles, who finished the game in the fourth inning with a 17-2 victory.

Burgin started the game batting with Kynlee Sexton leading off for the Bulldogs and striking out. Senior Peighten Sebastian was up next and scored an early run with an error from the Eagle’s pitcher, 1-0. Senior Grace Cocanougher registered Burgin’s second out with a fly ball to the pitcher. Chloe Henson added in another run off an error in the outfield to give the Bulldogs a two run lead, 2-0. Jemma Jenkins made it to third base with another error from L.I.G.H.T. Morgan Renner struck out to finish the top of the first inning with Burgin leading by two runs.

Henson took the mound for Burgin and walked the first two batters. L.I.G.H.T.’s third batter hit a ground ball to shortstop Sexton, but there was error with the throw to first that scored two runs for the Eagles, 2-2. Henson walked two more batters scoring another run for L.I.G.H.T., 2-3. Burgin tallied an out with a ground ball to Renner at first base, but gave up another run, 2-4. The Eagles scored off a ground ball to third basemen Jenkins, 2-5. Henson walked another batter which gave the Eagles loaded bases followed by another walked batter from Henson to let up a run, 2-6. Burgin got out the inning with Cocanougher gathering a wild pitch and tossing it to Henson for a tag out at home plate and Henson getting a strike out.