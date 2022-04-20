Bonnie Lester

Bonnie Louise Holiday Lester, 86, widow of R.C. Lester, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, April 17, 2022, at her residence. Born Feb. 29, 1936, in Washington County, she was the daughter of the late Green and Mabel Peavler Holiday. She was a retired seamstress and co-owner of Mercer Style Dress Shop, was a farmer and was a member of the Cornishville Baptist Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Teresa Deerwester of Danville and Bonnie Sue Snow of Harrodsburg; one son, David Charles Driscoll of Harrodsburg, five grandchildren; two step grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two step great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren.

