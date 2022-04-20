Alice Baker

Alice Juanita Baker, 85, widow of Bobby Eugene Baker, of Harrodsburg, died Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born April 17, 1936, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Louise Lyons Pittman. She was retired from Hallmack and was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Survivors include: one daughter, Janice Louise Sims of Harrodsburg; one son, Robert “Robbie” Eugene Baker of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and special friend Mary White.

