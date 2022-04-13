Harrodsburg Prepares For Busy Event Season, City Commission Approves Street Closures

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The City of Harrodsburg is getting ready for a busy event season.

At the board of commissioners regular meeting on Monday, April 11, they approved street closures for events being hosted by the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program, including Oktoberfest.

The commissioners approved closures for the Friday Nights on Main live entertainment series, which will be held on May 13, July 8, Aug. 12 and Sept. 9, from 5 to 10 p.m. Street closures will include East Poplar and Main Street from the corner of Short Street to the cross walk near La Fonda Mexican Restaurant.

They also approved street closures for Dinner on Main, which will be held on Friday, June 10, from 5 to 10 p.m. The Dinner of Main will tie in with Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s production of “the Wizard of Oz,” which runs for two weeks starting June 17. Street closure will be on Main Street from the corner of Poplar Street to the front of Commonwealth Attorney Richie Bottoms’ office.

Finally, the city commission approved street closures for Oktoberfest, which runs from Friday, Sept. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 2. Festival hours will be from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Street closures will include Main Street from Lexington Street up to the cross walk at Beaumont; Chiles Street from Lexington Street to Office Street; Office Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street; and Poplar Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street. They will also block Lexington Street from Chiles Street to Greenville Street. Organizers will close off the streets Thursday evening before the festival starts.