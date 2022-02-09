Sheriff’s office gets clean audit
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has received a clean audit.
Last week the state auditor issued the “Statement of Receipts, Disbursements, and Excess Fees—Regulatory Basis of the Sheriff of Mercer County, Kentucky, for the year ended December 31, 2020.”
It was a clean audit. State auditors found “no instances of noncompliance or other matters that are required to be reported under Government Auditing Standards” wrote Kentucky Public Auditor Mike Harmon.
For the year ending Dec. 31, 2020, the sheriff’s office recorded receipt of $1.4 million, with $514,958 coming from commission on taxes collected, according to the audit.
Against that, the office paid out a little over $1 million in disbursements, with most of that—$464,370—being deputies’ salaries. The sheriff’s office paid $315,646 in excess fees to the county on Feb. 9, 2021, according to the audit……
