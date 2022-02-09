Rosetta Cuddy

Rosetta Sue Cuddy, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Lexington. Born in Lawrenceburg, she was the daughter of the late Madge Ashby DeWitt and late Jake Chilton of Lawrenceburg. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth DeWitt and Roscoe DeWitt Jr. Survivors include: one daughter, Jana Cuddy of Lexington; one son, Jeffrey Cuddy of Versailles; one sister, Annie Chilton of Lawrenceburg and two grandchildren. No public visitation or funeral service are planned. Burial will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery later this spring. Arrangements made by Clark Legacy Center. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com.