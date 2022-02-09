Mary Montgomery

Mary Bell Hill Montgomery, 78, widow of Richard Allen Montgomery, died Thurs, Feb. 3, 2022, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center, Danville. Born Oct. 17, 1943, in Eldorado, Ill., she was the daughter of the late Billy Worth and Elizabeth Frances Roberts Hill. She was a CNA at Heritage Hall and Harrodsburg Healthcare, and was a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church. Survivors include: two daughters, Karen Frances (Terry) Weber of Salvisa, and Mary Lynn (Mark) Gray of Harrodsburg; one brother, Bill (Cheryl) Hill of Versailles; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild and serveral nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by one great-grandchild, Katie Lynne Karsner.

