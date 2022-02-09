Jazlynn Miller

Jazlynn Rose Miller, the 6-month-old daughter of Summer Miller of Danville and Levi Shackelford of Lawrenceburg, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville. Born July 12, 2021, in Boyle County, she was her families greatest joy. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: maternal grandparents, Anna Miller of Danville and Travis and Trina Miller of Somerset; paternal grandparents, Brandi Strickland and Bobby Strickland of Lawrenceburg: maternal great-grandparents, Dena Tompkins of Danville; paternal great-grandparents, Kenneth and Shelley Shackelford of Lawrenceburg; maternal aunt, Cara Miller. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Michael Shackelford.

