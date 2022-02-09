Help every princess make her prom

April Ellis

Herald Staff

Sisters Cretia Lewis and Chastity Marshall may be a little too old to attend a high school prom, but that isn’t stopping them from organizing volunteers and collecting dresses to help young ladies be their best dressed self for free at prom. The dress give-away event

will be held Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Carpenter’s Christian Church.

“I am the counseling secretary at Mercer County Senior High and I see the need to get these young ladies into a prom dress for free,” said Lewis. “My sister and I knew instantly we were going to start a free prom dress shop.”

The duo went full force and started asking for dress donations.

“We then decided to make a name, Two Sisters Prom Stop and made a social media account to spread the word,” said Lewis. “Never in our lives did we think this would grow as quickly as it did. We have had donations come in from four counties.”

The opportunity to pick a dress for prom is not limited to Mercer County students, but is open to all students.

Along with the dress, students can also pick out jewelry donated by Marshall’s business Sassy Chassy’s Earrings. Local master floral designer, Chad Ellis, is donating corsages done in neutral colors so as to match any dress. Lewis has roped in her husband to make racks for all the dresses through his business, Simple Fix.

To deliver the experience of high end dress shopping, the teens will have an opportunity to model their choices in front of marquee set up provided by Brevin and Samantha Charles and their business Bravo Creative.

The event will be held in the lobby of Carpenter’s Christian Church, located at 1340 US 127, and an RSVP to the event is requested.

The sisters hope to continue their outreach for several years, collecting more dresses along with suits and funds for tuxedo rentals for the boys.

“Next year we are hopeful that we can start to take care of our young men. We will be trying to get donations of suits, shoes, and funds for tuxedo rentals. There is a need for these young men as well,” she said.

Lewis and Marshall are both available to pick up donations and they can also be left at the high school.

“There is a big need in our community as well as surrounding counties. So many families struggle financially, and so many students just have no way to be able to afford prom. We want every single young lady to go enjoy this most magical night in this chapter of their lives. Everyone deserves to feel like a princess and our hope is that they will remember their prom night forever,” said Lewis.

For more information follow their Facebook page Two Sisters Prom Shop or contact Lewis to donate or RSVP at 859-612-2927 or cretialewis34@gmail.com.