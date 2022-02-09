Fiscal court hears funding requests

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

With the deadline for budget requests fast approaching, the Mercer County Fiscal Court has begun to hear from applicants.

At the fiscal court’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 8, magistrates heard two requests for funding.

First, Jerry Freeman with the Ambassador Company, talked about a character education program for first and fourth graders.

The company, which is located in Gastonia, North Carolina, distributes books to students paid for through local sponsorships. The books instill “old school values,” Freeman said.

“It’s real basic,” he said. “It’s all faith-based values.”

Freeman said the company is looking to distribute 800 books to first and fourth graders.

He said they had worked in the past with local businesses and the sheriff’s office…..