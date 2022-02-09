Elaina Bottom

Elaina Marie Wells Bottom, 65, of Lawrenceburg, wife of David Bottom, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at her home. Born Nov. 30, 1956, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edna (Guerna) Wells. She was a graduate of Henry Clay High School and earned a degree in electrical engineering. Survivors, in addition to her husband, include: two daughters, Angela Camille Bottom of Florida and Carmen Renee’ (Chris) Stewart of Lawrenceburg; four sisters, Diana Hart, Jeannie Moberly and Doris (Ronnie) Claunch all of Harrodsburg and Debbie (Bobby) Roach of Parksville; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

