Wallace Taylor

Wallace L. “Wally” Taylor, 88, widower of Margaret Goforth Taylor, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born Jan. 1, 1934, in Clark County, he was the son of the late Frank Taylor and Hazel Embs Taylor Merrill. He was a 30 year retired Kentucky Utilities lineman, was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and was a member of the Burgin Christian Church. Survivors include: one son, James Leon (Laurie) Taylor of Taylorsville, N.C.; one sister, Evelyn (David) Powers of Lexington, eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sons, Michael Taylor, Wayne Taylor and David Taylor; one daughter, Valerie Edwards and four sisters, Judy Bills, Wilma Marcom, Nancy Long and Sue Taylor.