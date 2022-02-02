Schools return to masking

COVID-19 Update

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Even as COVID-19 infection rates decline, both local schools have taken action to stop the spread.

Last week, Mercer School Superintendent Jason Booher informed parents they would begin requiring masks starting Thursday, Jan. 27.

In the letter, Booher said the move is necessary because the school had recorded 11 oremore new positive cases for three consecutive days, and their mitigation plan requires the district to return to mandatory masking.

Booher said returning to mandatory masking is necessary to keep students in school. Masks will be required to be worn in Mercer schools for at least a week.

Burgin Independent School Superintendent Will Begley said Burgin would return to mandatory masking through at least Friday, Feb. 11.

“This gives us the best chance to offer in person instruction,” Begley wrote, “so please make sure your child has a mask when you send them to school.”