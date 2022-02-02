Officials consider a downtown prom // Harrodsburg First Revises Oktoberfest Profit

Officials consider a downtown prom

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

rmoore@harrodsburgherald.com

Could students from Mercer County Senior High School be dancing in the streets of downtown Harrodsburg for this year’s prom?

School officials met with the Harrodsburg First Main Street Program last week to discuss the idea.

The inspiration came from Anderson County. Last year, Anderson County High School held their prom in downtown Lawrenceburg.

“It was just really neat,” said MCSHS Guidance Counselor Stacy Charles, who said the Lawrenceburg prom even made NBC’s “Today Show.”

The MCSHS prom is scheduled to happen on April 23, and school officials would like to hold it in Harrodsburg’s historic downtown.

“I feel like the outdoor atmosphere would be neat,” Charles said.

MCSHS Assistant Principal Terry Yeast said Harrodsburg Mayor Billy Whitenack and Judge-executive Scott Moseley are both on board with the idea.

Harrodsburg First board member Greg Souder asked how big is the school willing to go with the prom.